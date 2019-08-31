Emmetsburg 12, Bishop Garrigan 8

The Bishop Garrigan football team lost its season opener against Emmetsburg on Friday by a score of 12-8, the Golden Bears first regular season loss since the 2014 season. 

The Golden Bears will look to bounce back next Friday, as they go on the road to face Newman Catholic.

