Bishop Garrigan 20, West Fork 14

The Bishop Garrigan football team beat West Fork by a 20-14 score on Friday, as the Golden Bears improved their record to 5-3 on the season. 

The loss was the second straight defeat for the Warhawks, as they fell to 4-4 on the season. 

Bishop Garrigan will finish up its regular season next Friday with a home game against GT/RA, while West Fork will play North Union on the road. 

