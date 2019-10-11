Newell-Fonda 3, Bishop Garrigan 1

The Bishop Garrigan volleyball team fell in four sets to Newell-Fonda on Thursday night. The Golden Bears won the first set 25-20, and dropped the final three frames by scores of 25-20, 25-20, and 25-22. 

Senior Katie Noonan led the way for the Golden Bears with 14 kills, along with an impressive 21 digs. Senior Maddie Meister had a team-high 31 digs. With the loss, Garrigan fell to 17-10 on the season. The team will play again next Thursday, at Humboldt. 

