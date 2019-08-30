Bishop Garrigan 3, Belmond-Klemme 0: Bishop Garrigan's volleyball team beat Belmond-Klemme in three sets on Thursday, by scores of 25-15, 25-17, and 25-16. 

Senior Katie Noonan led the team with seven kills, while Mackenzie Meister had 16 out of the Golden Bears 21 assists.

Senior Hailey Beminio had a team-high seven kills for the Broncos. Sophomore Jennah Meyer had 14 kills. 

Belmond-Klemme fell to 0-1, and will play on Saturday at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows. The Golden Bears are 1-0, and will play on Saturday at St. Edmond. 

