Bigger Plan: Cerro Gordo County makes moves on improvements

When the Cerro Gordo County Engineering Office and maintenance facility was built more than a year ago, it began a chain reaction that would encompass all the county maintenance sheds.

County Supervisor Chris Watts said the county is replacing all its World War II-era maintenance sheds and doing it in a way that is fiscally responsible. The new engineering building was just the beginning.

To finance the operation, the board is using county-owned land and selling off properties as well.

“We rented it out for just farm land,” Watts said. "So we are using that money to finance these facilities rather than take that money out of (the public) coffers. We’re being creative,” Watts said.

“There is no such thing as free money. But we have the American Rescue Plan money.” That federal money, Watts said, "is still taxpayers’ dollars, but it is not coming out of Cerro Gordo County taxpayer dollars. We have over $8 million they gave us to work on projects. We have it free and clear.”

Engineering facility

According to Brandon Billings, county engineer, the new facility next to the Law Enforcement Center on Lark Avenue is four county facilities rolled into one.

The county engineering department, sign shop and mechanics shop previously had been located in the old National Guard armory on South Federal Avenue, and the maintenance department had been located in Clear Lake.

The facility houses a large reception area with a fully utilized wrap-around desk, four offices, a county road sign shop, mechanics office, large wash bay, parts inventory and storage, a lab for testing materials and break rooms. The building sports 11 oversized bay doors for ease of moving equipment in and out.

Cerro Gordo manufactures all its own signs instead of purchasing them from Iowa Prison Industries.

“They get damaged and they go bad. And we have to check them for retro-reflectivity (the reflective surface that allows motorists to see signs at night),” Billings explained.

Possible cut line: Seems like a lot but everything you see here we will go through in a year. We go through a lot.

Space to work on equipment is no longer an issue. At the old county sheds, just parking vehicles in the garages took a concentrated effort and didn’t always happen without a little crunching of wood and grating of plow blades on steel beams.

Billings said the old South Federal location didn't have room to raise anything into the air or to lift boxes to overhead storage. Now, there are four moveable lifts, each capable of lifting a fully loaded two-ton truck in the air. “Anything that needs to be lifted can be, and this whole place was designed to take that,” Billings said.

It is easier to fix things, avoiding the expense of calling in an outside service.

New ventilation systems remove smoke and exhaust fumes. “Now, we’re able to keep the air fresh like we’re supposed to, Billings said.

Two hoop buildings, located on the west side of the facility, store mixed salt material and raw salt. A salt storage shed was moved over from the former Clear Lake location.

“It was really inconvenient,” Billings said.

Previously workers had to drive across town to get salt and equipment before they left for their plow routes. “This gets us out of the door over an hour sooner than they used to,” he said.

The facility also has substantial diesel and gasoline storage tanks.

“In the event of an emergency we will have quite a big reserve of diesel to run us (maintenance department) and the gas to keep law enforcement running, as well as our regular trucks. So we can keep our operation going even in the worst disasters,” Billings said.

Watts said new maintenance facilities are under construction in Ventura and Thornton. A third facility on North Illinois Avenue will go up in the spring. Plans for the county sheds in Rockwell and Dougherty have not been decided upon as yet.