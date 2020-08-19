Big 12 moving forward with fall football season

It sounds like the Big 12 will go with a specific number for a position group that could trigger a postponement or cancelation and/or a total team number.

But Bowlsby did recognize that it’s important that there are concrete numbers because if a team’s starting quarterback is out, he doesn’t want a coach to use that as an excuse to then cancel the game if the rest of the team is healthy.

“It may be decided by a number but it also may be decided by other factors,” Bowlsby said. “If all your quarterbacks live together and they’re in the same conference room and they’re all, all of the sudden infected, then it’d be hard for that team to go forward.”

Positive COVID-19 tests are, at this point, a given on each team. So if one team does have an outbreak, the Big 12 will need to decide whether to postpone or cancel the game.

The Big 12 has a modified schedule of one non conference game and nine conference game with added bye weeks in case of an outbreak, that team will have the ability and time to properly get everyone healthy.