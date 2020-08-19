Big 12 moving forward with fall football season

AMES — The Big 12’s decision to try and play football in the fall was just the first step in the process to actually playing football amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now they have to sort out and tighten down the nuts and bolts of how they’re actually going to pull this off.
Like how many positive tests will it take for a team to postpone or forfeit their game?
The Big 12 will test three times a week — Sunday, Wednesday and Friday — and before every game athletic directors and team doctors will have to provide an attestation saying that nobody on the field has tested positive in the most recent tests.
But what happens if a team has a minor — or major — outbreak?
Well, on Aug. 12 during a conference call, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby didn’t have a concrete answer.
“I don’t have a number,” Bowlsby said. “We’ve talked about it. We talked about a 50-60-person roster that’s considered essential participants. If you think about the offensive and defensive line, it’s difficult to plug and play people at those positions on short notice. If you had a bunch of people out in those position groups, you wonder if you could play. We asked the coaches to talk about that and decide what it would look like.”
It sounds like the Big 12 will go with a specific number for a position group that could trigger a postponement or cancelation and/or a total team number.
But Bowlsby did recognize that it’s important that there are concrete numbers because if a team’s starting quarterback is out, he doesn’t want a coach to use that as an excuse to then cancel the game if the rest of the team is healthy.
“It may be decided by a number but it also may be decided by other factors,” Bowlsby said. “If all your quarterbacks live together and they’re in the same conference room and they’re all, all of the sudden infected, then it’d be hard for that team to go forward.”
Positive COVID-19 tests are, at this point, a given on each team. So if one team does have an outbreak, the Big 12 will need to decide whether to postpone or cancel the game.
The Big 12 has a modified schedule of one non conference game and nine conference game with added bye weeks in case of an outbreak, that team will have the ability and time to properly get everyone healthy.
“I think it’ll also be dependent upon whether or not the games can be rescheduled,” Bowlsby said. “Early in the season, you can reschedule but as we get later in the season, there won’t be opportunity to do that. We’ll have to make that decision in real time.”
One of the keys for the Big 12’s plan is having fast accurate tests so everyone on the field knows they’re safe.
The NBA and Yale partnered together to develop a new, saliva-based test that’s faster, cheaper and less invasive than the nasal swab method that’s used now. With the FDA granting it emergency approval, the test could be a game-changer in the Big 12’s plan to safely play football this fall.
“(COVID-19) testing is one of the places where I expect we’ll see a lot of evolution over the course of the football season,” Bowlsby said. “There’s every indication that testing technology, availability and reliability will continue to improve.”
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
