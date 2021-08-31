Biden defends exit, praises airlift

Biden has tasked Secretary of State Antony Blinken to coordinate with international partners to hold the Taliban to their promise of safe passage for Americans and others who want to leave in the days ahead.

"We don’t take them by their word alone, but by their actions," Biden said. “We have leverage to make sure those commitments are met.”

Biden also sought to push back against criticism that he fell short of his pledge to get all Americans out of the country ahead of the U.S. military withdrawal. He said that many of the Americans left behind are dual citizens, some with deep family roots that are complicating their ability to leave Afghanistan at the moment.

“The bottom line: 90% of Americans in Afghanistan who wanted to leave were able to leave,” Biden said. “For those remaining Americans, there is no deadline. We remain committed to get them out, if they want to come out.”

Biden repeated his argument that ending the Afghanistan war was a crucial step for recalibrating American foreign policy toward growing challenges posed by China and Russia — and counterterrorism concerns that pose a more potent threat to the U.S.