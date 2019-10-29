Emmetsburg 3, Belmond-Klemme 0

The Belmond-Klemme volleyball team saw its season with a three-set loss to Emmetsburg on Monday night in the Class 2A, Region 2 quarterfinals. 

The EHawks won by set scores of 25-9, 25-20, and 25-8. Senior Haley Beminio led the Broncos with five kills on the night, while junior Madi Barrus had a team-high seven digs. 

With the loss, the Broncos finish their season with a 6-28 overall record Emmetsburg will play Pocahontas Area on Thursday in the regional semifinals. 

