Emmetsburg 3, Belmond-Klemme 0
The Belmond-Klemme volleyball team saw its season with a three-set loss to Emmetsburg on Monday night in the Class 2A, Region 2 quarterfinals.
The EHawks won by set scores of 25-9, 25-20, and 25-8. Senior Haley Beminio led the Broncos with five kills on the night, while junior Madi Barrus had a team-high seven digs.
With the loss, the Broncos finish their season with a 6-28 overall record Emmetsburg will play Pocahontas Area on Thursday in the regional semifinals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.