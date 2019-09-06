Belmond-Klemme 3, Eagle Grove 0

The Belmond-Klemme volleyball team beat Eagle Grove in straight sets on Thursday. The Broncos won set one 25-19, set two 25-5, and set three 25-18, improving to 3-6 on the season. 

Belmond-Klemme will play again at South Central Calhoun Middle School on Saturday.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments