Belmond-Klemme 40, Eagle Grove 20
Belmond-Klemme racked up nearly 500 yards of total offense and downed Eagle Grove 40-20 in its season opener on Friday.
Jaace Wiedemann rambled for 185 yards and two scores on the ground.
The Broncos passing game was also effective as Wiedemann and Jordan Meyer combined to go 9-for-11 for 221 yards and three touchdowns.
Belmond-Klemme (1-0) opens its home schedule on Friday when it entertains Nashua-Plainfield.
