Belmond-Klemme 32, Nashua-Plainfield 6

Jaace Weidemann rushed for 251 and five touchdowns to lead Belmond-Klemme to its second win in as many games in a 32-6 win over Nashua-Plainfield.

The Broncos had 472 yards of total offense.

B-K (2-0) travels Southeast Valley on Friday.

The Huskies (0-2) open district play on Friday when they host Newman Catholic.

