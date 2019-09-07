Belmond-Klemme 32, Nashua-Plainfield 6
Jaace Weidemann rushed for 251 and five touchdowns to lead Belmond-Klemme to its second win in as many games in a 32-6 win over Nashua-Plainfield.
The Broncos had 472 yards of total offense.
B-K (2-0) travels Southeast Valley on Friday.
The Huskies (0-2) open district play on Friday when they host Newman Catholic.
