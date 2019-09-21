Belmond-Klemme 34, North Butler 14
The Belmond-Klemme football team beat North Butler by 20 points on Friday, as the Broncos improved their record to 3-1 on the season.
Senior Jaace Weidermann had a monstrous game for the Broncos, as he ran the ball 22 times for 239 yards, and two touchdowns.
With the loss, North Butler fell to 1-3 on the season. The Bearcats will host Aplington-Parkersburg on Friday. The Broncos will play Friday, against West Fork.
