Southeast Valley 34, Belmond-Klemme 18

The Belmond-Klemme football team lost its first game of the season on Friday, as the Broncos lost to Southeast Valley by a 34-18 score. 

Junior Jordan Meyer went 12-of-21 through the air for 135 yards, for one touchdown and one interception. He also ran for one touchdown.

Senior Jaace Weidemann had 26 rushes for 143 yards with one touchdown.

Belmond-Klemme is now 1-2 on the season. The Broncos will play next Friday at North Butler. 

