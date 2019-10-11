Belmond-Klemme 3, North Union 2

The Belmond-Klemme volleyball team beat North Union in five hard-fought sets on Thursday night, as the Broncos squeaked out a victory to win their sixth match of the season. 

The Broncos lost the first two sets by scores of 25-21 and 25-13, but stormed back in the final three frames, winning 25-20, 25-21, and 15-13. 

The Broncos will play on Saturday in a tournament at Mason City. 

