Belmond-Klemme 14, GT/RA 6

The Belmond-Klemme football team improved to 5-2 on the season with a 14-6 win over GT/RA on Friday night.

Senior Jaace Weidermann led the Broncos with 98 rushing yards on 18 carries, including a 69-yard touchdown run. Junior Jordan Meyer finished with 25 yards, with a touchdown. 

Through the air, Nicholas Jenison finished with a team-high four receptions for 70 yards. 

On defense, junior Jayden Warren had two sacks, while sophomore Tate Sander had an interception. 

Belmond-Klemme will finish up its home schedule next Friday, with a game against North Union. 

