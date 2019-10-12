Belmond-Klemme 14, GT/RA 6
The Belmond-Klemme football team improved to 5-2 on the season with a 14-6 win over GT/RA on Friday night.
Senior Jaace Weidermann led the Broncos with 98 rushing yards on 18 carries, including a 69-yard touchdown run. Junior Jordan Meyer finished with 25 yards, with a touchdown.
Through the air, Nicholas Jenison finished with a team-high four receptions for 70 yards.
On defense, junior Jayden Warren had two sacks, while sophomore Tate Sander had an interception.
Belmond-Klemme will finish up its home schedule next Friday, with a game against North Union.
