Bee Happy Discovery Garden at Central Gardens of North Iowa in Clear Lake on Friday June 3

Targeted for youth ages 2-12 years old, but all kids and their families are welcome to participate. The Bee Happy Discovery Garden buzzes with excitement each Friday morning as kids dig in the dirt, taste what is growing, help water the plants, feed the chickens and more. Drop by to learn, explore and play. Each week will feature a new pollinator pal or beneficial garden buddy. This weekly event runs on Fridays from 9 a.m.–11 a.m. June 3 through August 26.