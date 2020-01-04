Notebook: Waldorf football finishes No. 23 in NAIA poll

The Waldorf Warriors remained one of the best football programs in the nation as the NAIA released its Postseason Top 25 Coaches Poll last week, and the Warriors remained No. 23 in the country in that poll.
Waldorf, which finished the season with a 7-3 record and was led by three All-American players, earned 49 points in the final poll of 2019.
Two-time national champion Morningside earned the No. 1 following its 40-38 victory in Saturday’s national championship game against Marian.
Waldorf football’s Mosley named an AP All-American
The Waldorf football team earned another honor last week as Warrior offensive lineman Robert Mosley was named an All-American.
The senior lineman becomes the third Waldorf All-American honored for his play this fall, as Mosley was named to the Associated Press’ NAIA All-American Second Team.
The honor is the first for Mosley who joins teammates Hilton “Bo” Joseph and Ryan Martinez in being named All-American this fall, as Joseph and Martinez were named Honorable Mention All-Americans by the NAIA coaches earlier this month.
The offensive lineman from Tampa, Fla., is a three-time Dacotah Bank/North Star Athletic Association All-Conference performer who was named to the First Team as a junior and senior.
The award is just another in the phenomenal season for the Warrior football team which saw Mosley and teammates Joseph, Caleb Wilson and Cameron Newsome all play in the inaugural NAIA Senior Classic, that saw Joseph and Zach Throne named CoSIDA Academic All-Americans, and saw the Waldorf football team climbed as high as No. 23 in the NAIA Top 25 Coaches Poll, to mention just the program’s top national honors.
Waldorf men’s wrestling, McGinley remain in NAIA polls
The Warrior men's wrestling team and freshman wrestler Marcus McGinley stayed put in the latest NAIA Coaches Top 20 poll released on Friday.
Waldorf earned nine points once again in the poll and was one of the teams listed in "others receiving votes" in the third national poll released on Friday.
As for McGinley, he was ranked No. 12 in the nation in the 184-pound weight class.
McGinley and the rest of the Warrior wrestlers return to the mats Jan. 11 at the Mustang Invitational hosted by Central Baptist College in Conway, Ark.