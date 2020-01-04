Notebook: Waldorf football finishes No. 23 in NAIA poll

The Waldorf Warriors remained one of the best football programs in the nation as the NAIA released its Postseason Top 25 Coaches Poll last week, and the Warriors remained No. 23 in the country in that poll.

Waldorf, which finished the season with a 7-3 record and was led by three All-American players, earned 49 points in the final poll of 2019.

Two-time national champion Morningside earned the No. 1 following its 40-38 victory in Saturday’s national championship game against Marian.

Waldorf football’s Mosley named an AP All-American

The Waldorf football team earned another honor last week as Warrior offensive lineman Robert Mosley was named an All-American.

The senior lineman becomes the third Waldorf All-American honored for his play this fall, as Mosley was named to the Associated Press’ NAIA All-American Second Team.

The honor is the first for Mosley who joins teammates Hilton “Bo” Joseph and Ryan Martinez in being named All-American this fall, as Joseph and Martinez were named Honorable Mention All-Americans by the NAIA coaches earlier this month.