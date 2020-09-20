Barbecue joint planned for Heartland Diner

Some of the meats, like tri-tip and linguica, have to be brought in from Des Moines and California.

Chris will be in the back making all the barbecue, and Amanda will be doing more of the clerical duties while still working for Winnebago Industries, so Amanda said they plan on hiring about 9 people to help and are currently looking for applicants.

Though the transaction is not complete yet, they have been approved for all their loans and are just waiting for the final paperwork to be completed, which will be Oct. 5 at the latest, according to Amanda.

Once everything is complete, the Wilsons will spend six weeks remodeling the place, taking out the condiments area, putting up a new bar where customers can sit,, creating a new menu and setting up a new smokehouse in the back.

Amanda said they want to make it feel more like California and the West Coast to go with the theme of Santa Maria barbecue.

Chris said a family feel is more important, though, since that is what barbecue is all about.

“When they come in, I want it to be like a family,” he said. “Just relax, and we will take care of you, like a normal restaurant.”