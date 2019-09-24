Winnebago County Conservation will present a program titled, “Bats!” from 2-3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, at Forest Plaza Assisted Living in Forest City. The program is free and open to the public.

During the program, the Winnebago County Naturalist will discuss which bats live here in North Iowa and why bats are important, as well as some fascinating facts about bats. She will also tell people how they can help out bats and will even bring along some “bat food” for people to taste.

There is also no need to preregister. For more information about this pre-Halloween program, contact Lisa Ralls at 641-565-3390 or lralls@winnebagoccb.com.

