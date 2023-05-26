Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

After plenty of thought and reflection, Gary Barta decided that the time was right.

The director of athletics at the University of Iowa for the past 17 years announced Friday morning plans to retire from that role on August 1.

“This decision didn’t come suddenly, nor did it come without significant thought, discussion and prayer,’’ Barta said in a statement announcing his plan. “As I’ve reflected, I came to the conclusion there’s never a good time to step away because there is always more to be done. That said, I’m confident this is the right time for me and my family.’’

Barta, who arrived at Iowa from Wyoming in 2006 to replace Bob Bowlsby as the head of the Hawkeye athletic department, called it “an absolute privilege and honor’’ to be on the job at Iowa for the past 17 years.

“I’m humbled to have worked beside and on behalf of so many student-athletes, coaches, staff, donors, fans and community leaders over the past two decades,’’ Barta said.

Only four athletics directors at power-five conference institutions have been in their roles longer than Barta has been in his role at Iowa.

Barta, who celebrates his 60th birthday in September, said he has enjoyed the success Iowa’s student-athletes and coaches have had during his tenure, calling it “impressive and record breaking on so many levels.’’

He went on to say that he and his wife, Connie, have been “blessed’’ to raise the couple’s children, Luke and Madi, in Iowa City.

“The four of us will be Hawkeyes for life. I’ve made incredible friendships within the athletic department, across campus, throughout the greater Iowa City community and across the state,’’ Barta said.’’

He added that he “looks forward to wherever the next phase in my journey takes me.’’

The decision caught football coach Kirk Ferentz by surprise.

"I valued our working relationship as he led our athletic department over the past 17 years,'' Ferentz said. "I certainly understand and respect his decision to walk away.''

Hawkeye basketball coach Fran McCaffery said Barta's support of student-athletes and staff was among the things that made the Iowa job attractive to him when he chose to leave Siena.

"Gary is loyal and he was committed to constantly making us better,'' McCaffery said. "His diligence has helped our program succeed in the most competitive conference in college athletics.''

McCaffery pointed to construction of a practice facility, upgrades to weight rooms and locker rooms as an example.

"On a personal note, he has always been incredibly supportive of my family, including when my son Patrick was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2014. That speaks volumes about his character,'' McCaffery said.

Barta has served on numerous NCAA committees during his tenure, including four years on the NCAA Council and three years of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee, including two as its chair.

He was named by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics as its athletic director of the year in 2016.

During Barta’s tenure, Iowa has won four NCAA wrestling championships, finished as a national runner-up in women’s basketball, won 27 Big Ten team championships and had nearly 500 student-athletes recognized as all-Americans.

Iowa student-athletes have graduated at an 89-percent rate and have cumulatively recorded a grade point average of 3.0 or higher for each of the last eight years.

In addition to retaining coaches Ferentz, Lisa Bluder and Tom Brands, Barta hired McCaffery and two coaches who have brought their programs, baseball’s Rick Heller and track and field’s Joey Woody, to newfound levels of success.

Barta has overseen nearly $385 million in facility upgrades and new construction projects, including the north end zone structure at Kinnick Stadium, the football performance center and a new wrestling training facility currently under construction.

He has been involved in raising $650 million in private support for athletics scholarships, operations and facilities and has overseen a growth in athletics endowments from $31.6 million to $76 million.

“Gary’s achievements at the University of Iowa are significant and our coaches and student-athletes have enjoyed tremendous success on and off the field during his tenure,’’ university president Barbara Wilson said. “I am grateful for his leadership as a Hawkeye.’’

Barta’s tenure has included its share of issues as well.

Iowa has paid out nearly $11 million in settlements for discrimination lawsuits, including $6.5 million to former field hockey coach Tracey Griesbaum and associate athletics director Jane Meyer, $4.2 million to former football players who alleged racial discrimination and $200,000 to former assistant track coach Michael Scott.

Iowa also paid $400,000 and was ordered to reinstate its women’s swimming and diving program and add women’s wrestling as part of a Title IX settlement after Barta attempted to cut four sports to deal with budget shortfalls during the COVID-19 pandemic.

And currently, 26 current student-athletes at Iowa are under investigation for sports wagering.

Iowa plans to name an interim athletics director next week.

That could be an in-house hire. Deputy athletics director Beth Goetz, a former director of athletics at Ball State and a likely candidate to replace Barta, was the interim athletics director at Minnesota while she was on staff there.