Balsleys carry on the beef tradition

Balsley said they have done a lot of pasture improvement for the herd over the years.

"We rotate our pastures where we split a pasture into four or five paddocks," he said. "We graze one paddock down, and then rotate the cows into the next paddock. We do fertilize our pastureland with manure, and add a little nitrogen in the spring.

“We calf in April, which is a very busy time. Then we wean our calves at the end of September or the first part of October. We get our calves started on creep feed before we wean. We want them to be used to eating hard feed, so they aren’t so stressed when we wean them. We want to keep the calves happy and healthy when they are weaned.”

Balsley keeps records on each cow, and culls them if they don’t re bred, have a bad attitude, get too old, or fail to raise a good calf.

The calves raised on the farm are only a small percentage of the cattle that the Balsleys feed out. They began purchasing larger groups of feeder cattle after Brad began feeding distillers grain, and later they built a large monoslope cattle building. Most of the cattle arrive on the farm weighting between 700 and 800 pounds, and are marketed between 1,450 to 1,500 pounds.