Balsleys carry on the beef tradition

Brad Balsley is a third generation farmer who has helped keep the family's cattle business thriving.
“We live on the family farm that I grew up on,” said Balsley, who with his wife Jill farms south of Orchard, Iowa.
Brad and Jill both attended and graduated from Osage High School, and were married in 1978. In the early 1980s, the couple began farming the family farm, where they raised their two sons Derek and Dustin.
“My grandfather Dennis began farming here in 1923, and my dad A. J. took over from him," Balsley said. "My dad and granddad were always in the cattle business, but they didn’t have as many cattle as there are around here now.
“When I began farming I was a full-time carpenter and part-time farmer, but I sold the construction company three years ago, because I have plenty to do around here.”
Balsley began his venture into the cattle business through a cow calf herd. He said he began by buying some cows and kept adding to them. Later, he took over his dad’s herd of cows, he said.
“We still have our cow herd and most of the calves are fed out, but we do sort out about one third of the heifers, and keep them for our replacements, or sell them for breeding heifers,” he said. “I do my own AI breeding, and also use a cleanup bull. Over the past 10 years I’ve settled mostly on an Angus breeding program.”
Balsley said they have done a lot of pasture improvement for the herd over the years.
"We rotate our pastures where we split a pasture into four or five paddocks," he said. "We graze one paddock down, and then rotate the cows into the next paddock. We do fertilize our pastureland with manure, and add a little nitrogen in the spring.
“We calf in April, which is a very busy time. Then we wean our calves at the end of September or the first part of October. We get our calves started on creep feed before we wean. We want them to be used to eating hard feed, so they aren’t so stressed when we wean them. We want to keep the calves happy and healthy when they are weaned.”
Balsley keeps records on each cow, and culls them if they don’t re bred, have a bad attitude, get too old, or fail to raise a good calf.
The calves raised on the farm are only a small percentage of the cattle that the Balsleys feed out. They began purchasing larger groups of feeder cattle after Brad began feeding distillers grain, and later they built a large monoslope cattle building. Most of the cattle arrive on the farm weighting between 700 and 800 pounds, and are marketed between 1,450 to 1,500 pounds.
“We start our feeder cattle on a ration of corn silage, ground hay, earlage, distillers grain, and a commercial balancer, made up of vitamins and minerals," he said. "We use six different rations and those rations are around 14 percent protein.
"The closer the cattle get to market, the more energy is in their rations. I am disappointed if our cattle don’t gain around four pounds per day."
Balsleys’ monoslope shed has a concrete floor, and Brad lays down a thin coat of lime to prevent disease, then beds over it with bean or corn stalks. He said the comfort of the livestock is important, but bedding takes a lot of time.
"My granddad used to say, ‘Cattle that are well bed, are half fed,'” said Balsley, who has installed large overhead fans in the shed to keep the cattle comfortable, and to cut down on roof condensation.
Balsley erected a 600 bale shed to keep hay and bedding from the weather, which provides higher quality feed. He also built a silage defacer, which prevents less feed spoilage in the bunker silo.
A director for the Fifth District of the Iowa Cattleman Association, Balsley said, “I think it’s really important to join the Association, which is our only voice in Washington, and on the state level. I think it is important to be involved in it.”
Asked what has been the biggest change in cattle feeding over the years, Balsley replied, “Genetics has changed phenomenally, and distillers grain has had a big impact on how we feed cattle today.”
