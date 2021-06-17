 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bailey Joens graduates from Saint Mary's
0 comments

Bailey Joens graduates from Saint Mary's

  • 0

A local student, Bailey Joens of Osage, recently received a bachelor of arts degree in chemistry from Saint Mary's University of Minnesota in May of 2021.

Bailey is the daughter of Daryl and Brenda Joens.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News