Robert Baack

Baack

Robert (Bob) Baack, of Britt, will celebrate his 90th birthday.

He was born August 17, 1929 in Klemme.

Card and wishes may be sent to: 685 5th Ave S.W., Britt, Iowa 50423

No gifts please.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments