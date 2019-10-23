The 27th Annual Algona Autumnfest craft show will be held 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 in three locations around Algona.
The event boasts 145 vendor booths at Algona High School, located at 600 S Hale St.; Bishop Garrigan High School, located at 1224 N McCoy St.; and Columbia (K.C.) Hall, located at 1501 E Walnut St. Shuttle bus service is available.
Shoppers will find door prizes, crafts, home decor, baked goods, used books, Christmas wreaths, and a variety of other wares.
Lunch will be available at each of the Autumnfest sites as well.
Admission is $5 for adults and free for kids aged 12 and under. For safety, visitors with young children are asked not to use strollers.
Visit the Algona Area Chamber Facebook page for more details.
