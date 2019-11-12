The Winnebago County Conservation Board will hold an Autumn Stargazing program at 7 p.m. in Friday, Nov. 22, at Thorpe Park. The program will be held at the entrance to the park located five miles west of Forest City on I/345th Street.
During the program, Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls will give an informal tour of the autumn nighttime sky. The summer triangle will be disappearing in the west, but the first of the winter constellations, such as Taurus the Bull and Auriga the Charioteer, will be rising in the east. Year-round constellations such as the Big and Little Dippers, and Cassiopeia, will also be visible.
Those attending will learn how to identify these constellations, as well as some of the brighter autumn stars. Star charts will be handed out afterwards to help identify the stars and constellations. Those attending may bring along a pair of binoculars and a lawn chair.
For more information about the program, contact Lisa Ralls at 641-565-3390 or at lralls@winnebagoccb.com.
