The City of Osage will hold its annual Autumn Artistry celebration 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21.
The large event takes place throughout the downtown area and the Mitchell County Fairgrounds, featuring a number of artisan and food vendors selling handcrafted gifts, homemade baked goods, artwork, furniture, harvest goods, and numerous unique finds.
A farmers market, the annual Blacktop Cruisers Car Show, and special fall kids’ activities at the Osage Public Library will also be held in conjunction with the festival. For more details, visit www.osagechamber.com.
In addition, Cedar Valley Rendezvous & Outdoor Days, featuring authentic pioneer era demonstrations and activities will be taking place Sept. 20-22, at the Milton R. Owen Nature Center in Osage. For more information about this event, visit the Mitchell County Conservation Board Facebook page.
