A local author was on hand for afternoon tea Tuesday at the Larch Pine Inn in Clear Lake to celebrate the release of her first children's book, "Tangle-Knot," which hits book stores June 6.

"What started as a story of a girl with tangled hair became a mother-daughter story that I think we can relate to. Mom isn't happy with Fia, but they learn to accept each other as they are," Ellsworth says.

Fia is a girl with very tangled hair. So tangled, in fact, it becomes a nest for a mother bird. Fia doesn't mind and takes care of her bird friends and even shows them off. From the book's description: "This whimsical story shines with lighthearted relatability, reminding us that even when our parents just don't get it, they always want us to be happy."

Ellsworth has two adult novels and two young adult novels under her belt, but "Tangle-Knot" is her first venture into children's literature.

Children's books are short tales filled with illustrations, but a lot of work and revision goes into making a fun story for kids. "It can be challenging to develop characters, a plot and have fun in just 500 words," Ellsworth says. The book is roughly a five minute read about accepting yourself and the ones you love.

Ellsworth will hold other book signings at 10:30 a.m. July 22 at Mason City Public Library and 10:30 a.m. Sept. 16 at the Clear Lake Public Library.

The Larch Pine Inn owner Paula Hanus said Tuesday's event at her store was a serendipitous match.

“Tea and literature just seem to fit together,” says Hanus, “and we think an afternoon tea with one of our favorite local authors, Loretta Ellsworth, is a wonderful way to celebrate spring."

"Tangle-Knot" is available by preorder now from www.bookshop.org.