WOMEN'S WORLD CUP

BRISBANE, Australia — Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala came on as a second-half substitute and inspired Nigeria's 3-2 upset win over co-host Australia on Thursday with her extra edge in attack and a goal that sealed the victory and sparked a jersey-shedding celebration.

The win moved Nigeria into a share of first place in Group B with Canada, both with four points, one more than Australia.

It means Australia, struggling with injuries in attack with striker Sam Kerr and Mary Fowler missing the game in Brisbane, needs to beat Olympic champion Canada in Melbourne on Monday to control its own fate for a spot in the round of 16.

Oshoala swooped on a defensive mix-up in the 72nd minute and beat three Australians to the ball, sneaking a right-foot inside the near post from a tight angle. She peeled off her jersey and ran to the sideline to celebrate, getting a yellow card in the process.

After controlling much of the game, Australia was stunned in a two goal, nine-minute burst from Nigeria, which held Canada to a 0-0 draw on its opening game.

PORTUGAL 2, VIETNAM 0: Telma Encarnacao scored one goal and assisted on another as Portugal defeated Vietnam, a win that ensured Vietnam will not advance to the knockout stage.

Portugal jumped ahead in the seventh minute following a quick series of decisive passes through the Vietnamese defense. Lucia Alves dropped in a perfect cross to Encarnacao at the top of the six-yard box for a simple finish.

Portugal still has a shot to advance out of the group stage but will need a win over the United States, or a draw and a Netherlands loss to Vietnam.

ARGENTINA 2, SOUTH AFRICA 2: Argentina scored two game-saving goals in a flurry of five minutes during the second half Friday to salvage a draw with South Africa at Dunedin Stadium in New Zealand.

The draw gave both teams a single point in Group G. Sweden and Italy, the co-leaders of the group with three points each, play Saturday.

Sophia Braun sent the ball soaring into the top right corner of the net in the 74th minute to get Argentina on the board. Romina Nunez tied it with a header in the 79th.