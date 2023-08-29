Saturday's Willow Creek Trail Cleanup has left the path open, inviting and safe. Running from Pierce to Washington, the trail is a beautiful walk along the creek with nature right here in the heart of the town.
The bridge structure at Willow Creek is painted over awaiting a mural by Zoie Papouchis and Mara Leet-Fredricks.
ROBIN MCCLELLAND PHOTOS, GLOBE GAZETTE
Volunteers from the Human Powered Trails Committee and Wayne's ski and Cycle did the heavy cleanup of brush cutting and mowing. Volunteers followed along and collected debris for pickup by city crews.
John Moreland, Williamsburg, attended the Willow Creek Trail cleanup on Saturday. His longrunning love of the creek made for an easy decision to join in.
