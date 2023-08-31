Sergeant Trent dirks and his service dog, Tracer speak with LTSO Doug Slagle as he gives instruction to complete his security check on Monday at the Eastern Iowa airport in Cedar rapids, Iowa. Iowa republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Marion, and TSA officials staged a walk through at the Eastern Iowa airport showing how passengers with service dogs can navigate security. Hinson is working with TSA officials about challenges veterans face when traveling with service dogs, namely inconsistencies in how airports treat passengers with service animals.