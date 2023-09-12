Sep 12, 2023 7 hrs ago 0 1 of 3 The historic YWCA building in Mason City has '2 Artists' caring for and restoring the location. Apartments, dormitories and studio spaces fill the space, and upgrades and rehabilitation continue. ROBIN MCCLELLAND PHOTOS, GLOBE GAZETTE A bevy of regional artists have contributed to styling dormitory rooms as work and living spaces for the artistic community. Period and themed fixtures, furnishings and decor are the details that make the YWCA rehabilitation inviting and warm. Related to this story Most Popular JENSEN: Fall a good time to catch lunker walleyes Walleyes are perhaps the most popular fish to catch in the Midwest, and they’re gaining in popularity in other areas also. On the table, walle… High School Football: Saint Ansgar topples No. 1 West Hancock No. 5 Saint Ansgar defeated No. 1 West Hancock at home on Friday night. Here are four takeaways. Three arrested after allegedly leading high-speed chase in MC Three men allegedly led police on a chase exceeding 130 mph in Mason City last night. College Football: Becht's background helping him take control of Iowa State offense Rocco Becht has been engrained into football from a young age because of his father. Now, that is helping him on the field at Iowa State. MCFD called to Historic Park Inn on Tuesday Crews from the Mason City Fire Department were called to the Historic Park Inn, 15 W. State St., on Tuesday evening. An automated alarm in the…