The Saints advance to their first state tournament appearance in 15 years after edging the Knights in the substate final.
Mason City Police Department responds to reported stabbing at Northside Liquor Friday afternoon.
Saint Ansgar overcame an early deficit and halted Newman Catholic's offense to win regional semifinals 6-3.
The Knights plated six runs in the fifth inning to cap off an all-around great performance and advance to substate final.
Eleven Mason City baseball players received Iowa Alliance North all-conference honors, the conference announced on Sunday.