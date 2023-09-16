Mason City Mayor bill Schickel presents a ceremonial key to the city to actress Sutton Foster, who recently starred in the 2022 revival of "the Music man," portraying the lead role of Marian (the Librarian).
At music man Square, Sutton Foster signs autographs for mason City High School choral students Brynn Christianson, Baggie Gerritts and Annemarie Hansen.
