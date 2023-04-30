Apr 30, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 3 An aerial view shot by a drone of the Kirk apartments building in downtown Mason City after it was destroyed by fire on Monday. PHOTO COURTESY OF KEVIN MASON Smoke rises in this photo of the Kirkland Flats after a devastating fire destroyed the building. PHOTO COURTESY OF MASON CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY ARCHIVES Horace p. Kirk in an advertisement for his photography Gallery scanned from 1896 city directory. Special thanks to Mason City public library archives. Related to this story Most Popular UPDATE: Kirk Apartments destroyed in huge downtown fire Blaze rekindled after firefighters orginally had it extinguished. Downtown landmark arose on site of previous fire The Kirk Apartments building has stood at 206 N. Federal Ave. since 1902. It's copper-clad windows and sturdy brick were a backdrop to countle… Police also vital at Kirk Apartment scene MCPD played a big role in keeping people safe in Monday's blaze. Mason City breaks ground on Highline Trail The High Line will be an eight mile, partially elevated multi-use trail. Iowa restaurant inspection update: Dead rodents, yellow slime and dodgy hotdogs State, city and county inspectors have cited restaurants for hundreds of food-safety violations during the past four weeks, including dead rod…