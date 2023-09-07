Sep 7, 2023 Sep 7, 2023 0 1 of 4 Apenhorst Belgians, in front, are followed by Goldsmith Belgians in a Britt Draft Horse Show grandstand event on Sunday. ROB HILLESLAND PHOTOS, SUMMIT-TRIBUNE Hersch Belgiums kick up some dust at the Britt Draft Horse Show on Sunday. Josh Henkenius preps a Roby’s Belgians draft horse. Blue Ribbon Days placed first in the men’s cart at the Britt Draft Horse Show on Sunday. Related to this story Most Popular JENSEN: Fall a good time to catch lunker walleyes Walleyes are perhaps the most popular fish to catch in the Midwest, and they’re gaining in popularity in other areas also. On the table, walle… Three arrested after allegedly leading high-speed chase in MC Three men allegedly led police on a chase exceeding 130 mph in Mason City last night. College Football: Becht's background helping him take control of Iowa State offense Rocco Becht has been engrained into football from a young age because of his father. Now, that is helping him on the field at Iowa State. High School Athletics: Longtime Mason City booster Johnson enters Hall of Fame MASON CITY – Phil Johnson graduated from Northwood High School in 1962 after staring on the basketball court and baseball field. High School Football: Saint Ansgar topples No. 1 West Hancock No. 5 Saint Ansgar defeated No. 1 West Hancock at home on Friday night. Here are four takeaways.