May 28, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 6 The Mason City High School Marching Band led the north Iowa Band Festival parade on Saturday with the song "76 Trombones." LISA GROUETTE PHOTOS, GLOBE GAZETTE The Mollie's Mission float travels down East State Street during the 84th north Iowa Band Festival parade on Saturday. It was all smiles at the 84th north Iowa Band Festival Parade on Saturday. A veteran holds onto a flag pole while on a float during the North Iowa Band Festival parade on Saturday. The Lake Mills Marching Band performs Saturday at the 84th north Iowa Band Festival parade. A young girl walks alongside the North Iowa Youth Center float during the 84th North Iowa Band Festival parade on Saturday.