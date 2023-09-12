More than 75 reenactors from several states participated in a weekend Civil War reenactment at east park.
ALEXANDER SCHMIDT PHOTOS, GLOBE GAZETTE
A young cannon attendant flies Confederate colors at the mason City Civil War Council's reenactment of the battle of Chickamauga on Saturday.
Members of the 2nd Independent Light artillery, armed with an 1841 mountain howitzer, prepare for battle at the mason City Civil War reenactment held at east park on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
More that 75 reenactors participated in this year's Civil War reenactment weekend at east park in mason City, some traveling from Minnesota, Nebraska, Illinois and Wisconsin.
"The Camp Followers band" played period-accurate music throughout the weekend at the mason City Civil War Council's reenactment weekend at east park.
General Robert e. Lee, as portrayed by Donald Hillman of east Galesburg, Illinois, surveys a battlefield casualty at the mason City Civil War Council's reenactment of the battle of Chickamauga on Saturday.
