Art with you ‘22 at the Charles City Public Library

  Updated
Lori Biwer-Stewart

Print-maker Lori Biwer-Stewart.

Join Lori Biwer-Stewart at the Charles City Public Library to learn and practice printmaking at 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Materials are provided at no cost.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

