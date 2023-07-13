Frank Lloyd Wright and Japanese Art will be presented by Bob Petersen at the McCoy Architectural Interpretive Center at 3 p.m., Sunday, July 16.

According to a press release, Petersen is an avid collector of Japanese woodblock prints and will explain how this centuries old art form was such an influence in Wright's work.

The program is sponsored by the River City Society for Historic Preservation and the public is welcome to attend. The McCoy Architectural Interpretive Center is located at 520 First St. NE in Mason City.