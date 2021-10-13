 Skip to main content
Art Bugs at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City on Thursday, Oct. 14

MacNider Art Bugs

Ann Bombella helps her granddaughter, Adelina Errguin, mix the colors red and yellow to make orange to paint a pumpkin project at the Art Bugs Class at the MacNider Museum Thursday afternoon.

 JEFF HEINZ,The Globe Gazette

An art class from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the smallest of artists (ages 2-4) where they will explore a variety of mediums. Children must be accompanied by a caregiver.  The theme will be costumes and crafts to wear. Costs $10 per class and is $9 per class for members.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

