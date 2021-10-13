Art Bugs at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City on Thursday, Oct. 14

An art class from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the smallest of artists (ages 2-4) where they will explore a variety of mediums. Children must be accompanied by a caregiver. The theme will be costumes and crafts to wear. Costs $10 per class and is $9 per class for members.
