 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Art Bugs at Charles H. MacNider Museum in Mason City on Saturday June 18

  • Updated
  • 0
MacNider Art Museum

The Charles H. MacNider Art Museum in Mason City is partially funded by the city as well as fundraisers, memberships, grants, sponsorships, gift shop purchases and art commissions. 

 CHRIS ZOELLER, Globe Gazette

Instructor Laura will teach the June Art Bugs class on Saturday, June 18th from 10-11 am at the MacNider Art Museum. This art class is geared toward the smallest of artists as they explore a variety of mediums. Children must be accompanied by caregiver. The course fee is $12.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News