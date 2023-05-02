The Mason City Fire and Police Departments have been monitoring the scene at the Kirk Apartments since the initial fire on Monday, April 24, according to a press release.

Several road closures have been in place and will remain in place until further notice since the fire at the Kirk Apartments at 206 N. Federal Avenue on April 24.

The City of Mason City has placarded the premesis as a dangerous building and no occupancy is allowed. The surrounding area has also been deemed an immediate danger to the life and safety of the public. No occupancy or pedestrian traffic allowed in this area and the area is open to authorized personnel only.

Along with the Kirk Apartments, the surrounding area that has been deemed an immediate danger and is closed to all pedestrian and vehicle traffic includes:

- North Federal Avenue and the sidewalks along North Federal Avenue from Second Street Northeast to Third Street Northeast and from the Kirk Apartments, across the street to the east up to the front of the businesses along Federal Avenue. No entry or exit from the business fronts until further notice. All business owners are advised to use rear entrances to conduct business. The entrances facing Federal Avenue are emergency exit only.

- The area from Second Street and Federal Avenue west to Enterprise Alley and businesses along Second Street Northwest. No entry or exit to these businesses off Second Street until further notice. This is also an emergency exit only.