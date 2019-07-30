The Academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean's lists) for the past spring semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato have been announced.
Area students named to the lists include
Britt - Kaylee Hudspeth, Honor List
Garner - Kayla Leerar, Honor List
To be named to the High Honor List a student must achieve a 4.0 straight "A" average, while students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the Honor List. To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.
