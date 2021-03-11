Area students dance in marathon to raise money for UI Children's Hospital

University of Iowa students Lucas Rayhons, Dalton Hawe, and Tori Sloan of Garner, as well as Natalie Lemmon of Britt, participated in the 27th annual student-led University of Iowa Dance Marathon on Feb. 26 and 27.

According to a release, the event was held in a virtual format due to COVID-19 and raised more than $1.4 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

The final tally raised by University of Iowa students, who were inspired by the theme of "Rise with Resilience," was more than $1.4 million.

The event is the celebration of University of Iowa students' year-round dedication to the children and families who have received treatment at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, the release stated.

Dancers and Dance Marathon leadership raise funds for 365 days to reach their individual fundraising goal.

Dance Marathon works to create special projects to provide emotional and financial support to families treated at the university's children's hospital with an emphasis on pediatric cancer and bone marrow transplant patients.

