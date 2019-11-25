The Mason City girls basketball team opened its season with a 22 point win over Ankeny on Friday, as the Mohawks cruised to an 83-61 victory.
Anna Deets led the way for the Mohawks with a double-double, at 39 points and 10 rebounds, and was a perfect 7-for-7 from the free throw line. Jada Williams and Jaeda Whitner provided 16 and 15 points, respectively.
The Mohawks had 18 assists and 11 3-point shots in the game.
"Our defense improved throughout the game but we need to improve on not fouling so much and taking care of the ball," head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "Overall we were very pleased with our first game of the season."
Hockey
North Iowa 5, Granite City 4; Granite City 4, North Iowa 1: The North Iowa Bulls split a two-game home series against Granite City over the weekend, winning the Friday night match by a 5-4 score, and falling on Saturday, 4-1.
In game one, the Bulls scored three goals in the first period, while the Lumberjacks answered back with two. In the second period, both teams scored two more goals, leading to a 5-4 North Iowa lead. After a scoreless third period, the Bulls emerged with a one-point win.
In the second game, Nick Bowlin scored the only goal of the game for the Bulls, in a 4-1 loss.
The Bulls record is now 17-3-1 on the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.