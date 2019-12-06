Girls

Clear Lake 12/06- Clear Lake vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows; 12/09- Clear Lake at Mason City; 12/13- Clear Lake at Iowa Falls-Alden; 12/17- Clear Lake vs. Webster City; 12/20- Clear Lake at St. Edmond

Mason City: 12/09- Mason City vs. Clear Lake; 12/13- Mason City at Valley; 12/16- Mason City at Urbandale; 12/20- Mason City vs. SE Polk

Newman Catholic: 12/06- Newman Catholic at North Butler; 12/07- Newman Catholic vs. Bishop Garrigan; 12/10- Newman Catholic vs. Nashua-Plainfield; 12/13- Newman Catholic at West Fork; 12/14-Newman Catholic at Lake Mills; 12/17- Newman Catholic vs. Rockford; 12/20- Newman Catholic vs. Northwood-Kensett

Hampton-Dumont-CAL: 12/06- Hampton-Dumont-CAL vs. St. Edmond; 12/07- Hampton-Dumont-CAL vs. St. Ansgar; 12/13- Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows; 12/14- Hampton-Dumont-CAL vs. North Butler; 12/17- Hampton-Dumont-CAL vs. Humboldt; 12/20- Hampton-Dumont-CAL vs. Webster City

Central Springs: 12/06- Central Springs at Osage; 12/07- Central Springs vs. Belmond-Klemme; 12/16- Central Springs vs. Lake Mills; 12/17- Central Springs vs. West Fork; 12/20- Central Springs vs. Rockford

Rockford: 12/06- Rockford at West Fork; 12/10- Rockford at North Iowa; 12/13- Rockford vs. Northwood-Kensett; 12/17- Rockford at Newman Catholic; 12/20- Rockford vs. Central Springs

Northwood-Kensett: 12/06- Northwood-Kensett at Nashua-Plainfield; 12/10- Northwood-Kensett vs. West Fork; 12/13- Northwood-Kensett at Rockford; 12/16- Northwood-Kensett vs. North Union; 12/20- Northwood-Kensett at Newman Catholic

West Fork: 12/06- West Fork vs. Rockford; 12/07- West Fork at Forest City; 12/10- West Fork at Northwood-Kensett; 12/13- West Fork vs. Newman Catholic; 12/17- West Fork at Central Springs; 12/20- West Fork vs. St. Ansgar

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura: 12/06- GHV vs. Forest City; 12/10- GHV at West Hancock; 12/13- GHV vs. Belmond-Klemme; 12/17- GHV at Bishop Garrigan; 12/20- GHV vs. Lake Mills

Charles City: 12/07- Charles City at Algona; 12/10- Charles City at New Hampton; 12/13- Charles City at Crestwood; 12/20- Charles City vs. Oelwein

Boys

Clear Lake 12/06- Clear Lake vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows; 12/09- Clear Lake at Mason City; 12/13- Clear Lake at Iowa Falls-Alden; 12/17- Clear Lake vs. Webster City; 12/20- Clear Lake at St. Edmond

Mason City: 12/09- Mason City vs. Clear Lake; 12/13- Mason City at Valley; 12/16- Mason City at Urbandale; 12/20- Mason City vs. SE Polk

Newman Catholic: 12/06- Newman Catholic at North Butler; 12/07- Newman Catholic vs. Bishop Garrigan; 12/10- Newman Catholic vs. Nashua-Plainfield; 12/13- Newman Catholic at West Fork; 12/14-Newman Catholic at Lake Mills; 12/17- Newman Catholic vs. Rockford; 12/20- Newman Catholic vs. Northwood-Kensett

Hampton-Dumont-CAL: 12/06- Hampton-Dumont-CAL at St. Edmond; 12/07- Hampton-Dumont-CAL vs. St. Ansgar; 12/13- Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows; 12/14- Hampton-Dumont-CAL vs. North Butler; 12/17- Hampton-Dumont-CAL vs. Humboldt; 12/20- Hampton-Dumont-CAL vs. Webster City

Central Springs: 12/06- Central Springs at Osage; 12/07- Central Springs vs. Belmond-Klemme; 12/10- Central Springs vs. North Butler; 12/16- Central Springs vs. Lake Mills; 12/17- Central Springs vs. West Fork; 12/20- Central Springs at Rockford

Rockford: 12/06- Rockford at West Fork; 12/10- Rockford at North Iowa; 12/13- Rockford vs. Northwood-Kensett; 12/17- Rockford at Newman Catholic; 12/20- Rockford vs. Central Springs

Northwood-Kensett: 12/06- Northwood-Kensett at Nashua-Plainfield; 12/10- Northwood-Kensett vs. West Fork; 12/13- Northwood-Kensett at Rockford; 12/16- Northwood-Kensett vs. North Union; 12/20- Northwood-Kensett at Newman Catholic

West Fork: 12/06- West Fork vs. Rockford; 12/07- West Fork at Forest City; 12/10- West Fork at Northwood-Kensett; 12/13- West Fork vs. Newman Catholic; 12/17- West Fork at Central Springs; 12/20- West Fork vs. St. Ansgar

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura: 12/06- GHV vs. Forest City; 12/10- GHV at West Hancock; 12/13- GHV vs. Belmond-Klemme; 12/17- GHV at Bishop Garrigan; 12/20- GHV vs. Lake Mills

Charles City: 12/07- Charles City at Algona; 12/10- Charles City at New Hampton; 12/13- Charles City at Crestwood; 12/20- Charles City vs. Oelwein

