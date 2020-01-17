Area Schedules: Through the end of January

Girls
Clear Lake: 01/21- Clear Lake at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows; 01/24- Clear Lake vs. Iowa Falls-Alden; 01/28- Clear Lake at Webster City; 01/30- Clear Lake vs. Crestwood
Mason City: 01/21- Mason City vs. Des Moines Roosevelt; 01/24- Mason City at SE Polk; 01/31-Mason City vs. Waukee; 02/04-Mason City at Dowling Catholic
Newman Catholic: 01/21- Newman Catholic at Nashua-Plainfield; 01/23- Newman Catholic vs. West Bend-Mallard; 01/24-Newman Catholic vs. West Fork; 01/28- Newman Catholic at Rockford
Hampton-Dumont-CAL: 01/18- HDC vs. Waverly-Shell Rock; 01/21- HDC vs. St. Edmond; 01/24- HDC vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows; 01/25- HDC at West Fork
Central Springs: 01/20- Central Springs at North Iowa; 01/21- Central Springs at North Butler; 01/24- Central Springs vs. Nashua-Plainfield; 01/28- Central Springs at West Fork
Rockford: 01/17- Rockford vs. West Fork; 01/18- Rockford vs. Valley Lutheran; 01/24- Rockford at Northwood-Kensett; 01/28-Rockford vs. Newman Catholic; 01/31- Rockford at Central Springs
Northwood-Kensett: 01/21- Northwood-Kensett at West Fork; 01/24-Northwood-Kensett at Rockford; 01/25- Northwood-Kensett at Lake Mills; 01/31- Northwood-Kensett vs. Newman Catholic
West Fork: 01/17- West Fork at Rockford; 01/21- West Fork vs. Northwood-Kensett; 01/24-West Fork at Newman Catholic; 01/25- West Fork vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL; 01/28-West Fork vs. Central Springs
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura: 01/21- GHV vs. West Hancock; 01/24- GHV at Belmond-Klemme; 01/25- GHV at Eagle Grove; 01/28-GHV vs. Bishop Garrigan
Charles City: 01/24- Charles City vs. Crestwood; 01/25- Charles City at Osage; 01/31- Charles City at Oelwein; 02/07-Charles City at Waukon
Boys
Clear Lake: 01/21- Clear Lake at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows; 01/24-Clear Lake vs. Iowa Falls-Alden; 01/28-Clear Lake at Webster City; 01/30- Clear Lake vs. Crestwood
Mason City: 01/18- Mason City vs. West Hancock; 01/24- Mason City at Southeast Polk; 01/31-Mason City vs. Waukee; 02/04- Mason City at Dowling Catholic
Newman Catholic: 01/18- Newman Catholic vs. Grand View Christian; 01/21- Newman Catholic at Nashua-Plainfield; 01/24- Newman Catholic vs. West Fork; 01/28- Newman Catholic vs. Rockford; 01/31- Newman Catholic at Northwood-Kensett
Hampton-Dumont-CAL: 01/21- HDC vs. St. Edmond; 01/24- HDC vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows; 01/25- HDC at West Fork; 01/28-HDC at Humboldt
Central Springs: 01/20- Central Springs at North Iowa; 01/21-Central Springs at North Butler; 01/24- Central Springs vs. Nashua-Plainfield; 01/28- Central Springs at West Fork
Rockford: 01/17- Rockford vs. West Fork; 01/18- Rockford vs. Valley Lutheran; 01/24- Rockford at Northwood-Kensett; 01/28- Rockford vs. Newman Catholic; 01/31- Rockford at Central Springs
Northwood-Kensett: 01/21- Northwood-Kensett at West Fork; 01/24- Northwood-Kensett vs. Rockford; 01/25- Northwood-Kensett at Lake Mills; 01/31- Northwood-Kensett vs. Newman Catholic
West Fork:01/17- West Fork at Rockford; 01/21- West Fork vs. Northwood-Kensett; 01/24- West Fork at Newman Catholic; 01/25- West Fork vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL; 01/28- West Fork vs. Central Springs
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura: 01/21- GHV vs. West Hancock; 01/24- GHV at Belmond-Klemme; 01/25- GHV at Eagle Grove; 01/28- GHV vs. Bishop Garrigan; 01/31- GHV at Lake Mills;
Charles City: 01/20-Charles City vs. Independence; 01/24- Charles City at Crestwood; 01/25- Charles City at Osage; 01/31- Charles City at Oelwein