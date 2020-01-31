Area Schedules: The next five

Girls
Clear Lake: 01/31- Clear Lake vs. St. Edmond; 02/04- Clear Lake at Algona; 02/06- Clear Lake vs. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura; 02/07-Clear Lake vs. Humboldt; 02/11- Clear Lake vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL
Mason City: 01/31- Mason City vs. Waukee; 02/04-Mason City at Dowling Catholic; 02/08- Mason City at Marshalltown; 02/11- Mason City vs. Ankeny Centennial; 02/14- Mason City vs. Fort Dodge
Newman Catholic: 01/31- Newman Catholic at Northwood-Kensett; 02/01-Newman Catholic at GHV; 02/04- Newman Catholic at Central Springs; 02/07- Newman Catholic vs. St. Ansgar; 02/10- Newman Catholic vs. West Bend-Mallard
Hampton-Dumont-CAL: 01/31-HDC at Webster City; 02/04- HDC at Iowa Falls-Alden; 02/07- HDC vs. Algona; 02/11- HDC at Clear Lake
Central Springs: 01/31- Central Springs vs. Rockford; 02/03-Central Springs vs. Osage; 02/04- Central Springs vs. Newman Catholic; 02/06- Central Springs vs. New Hampton; Central Springs vs. Northwood-Kensett
Rockford: 01/31- Rockford at Central Springs; 02/04-Rockford vs. Osage; 02/06- Rockford vs. Riceville; 02/07- Rockford vs. North Butler; Rockford vs. St. Ansgar
Northwood-Kensett: 01/31- Northwood-Kensett vs. Newman Catholic; 02/04-Northwood-Kensett at St. Ansgar; 02/06- Northwood-Kensett at Belmond-Klemme; 02/07- Northwood-Kensett vs. Osage; 02/10-Northwood-Kensett at Central Springs
West Fork: 01/31- West Fork at St. Ansgar; 02/04- West Fork at North Butler; 02/07- West Fork vs. Nashua-Plainfield; 02/10- West Fork vs. Osage
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura: 01/31- GHV at Lake Mills; 02/01-GHV vs. Newman Catholic; 02/06- GHV at Clear Lake; 02/07- GHV at North Union; 02/11-GHV vs. Eagle Grove
Charles City: 01/31- Charles City at Oelwein; 02/04- Charles City vs. Crestwood; 02/07-Charles City at Waukon; 02/11- Charles City at Waverly-Shell Rock; 02/14- Charles City at Decorah
Boys
Clear Lake: 01/31- Clear Lake vs. St. Edmond; 02/03- Clear Lake at Hampton-Dumont-CAL; 02/06- Clear Lake vs. GHV; 02/07- Clear Lake vs. Humboldt; 02/11- Clear Lake vs. HDC
Mason City: 01/31-Mason City vs. Waukee; 02/04- Mason City at Dowling Catholic; 02/07- Mason City at Marshalltown; 02/11- Mason City vs. Ankeny Centennial; 02/14- Mason City vs. Fort Dodge
Newman Catholic: 01/31- Newman Catholic at Northwood-Kensett; 02/01- Newman Catholic at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura; 02/04-Newman Catholic at Central Springs; 02/07- Newman Catholic vs. St. Ansgar
Hampton-Dumont-CAL: 01/31- HDC at Webster City; 02/03- HDC vs. Clear Lake; 02/04- HDC at Iowa Falls-Alden; 02/07- HDC vs. Algona; 02/11- HDC at Clear Lake
Central Springs: 01/31- Central Springs vs. Rockford; 02/03- Central Springs vs. Osage; 02/04-Central Springs vs. Newman Catholic; 02/06- Central Springs vs. New Hampton; 02/10- Central Springs vs. Northwood-Kensett
Rockford: 01/31- Rockford at Central Springs; 02/04- Rockford at Osage; 02/06- Rockford vs. Riceville; 02/07- Rockford vs. North Butler; 02/10- Rockford vs. St. Ansgar
Northwood-Kensett: 01/31- Northwood-Kensett vs. Newman Catholic; 02/04-Northwood-Kensett at St. Ansgar; 02/06- Northwood-Kensett at Belmond-Klemme; 02/07- Northwood-Kensett vs. Osage; 02/10- Northwood-Kensett at Central Springs
West Fork: 01/31- West Fork at St. Ansgar; 02/04- West Fork at North Butler; 02/07- West Fork at Nashua-Plainfield; 02/10- West Fork vs. Osage
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura: 01/31- GHV at Lake Mills; 02/01- GHV vs. Newman Catholic; 02/06- GHV at Clear Lake; 02/07- GHV at North Union; 02/11- GHV vs. Eagle Grove
Charles City: 01/31- Charles City at Oelwein; 02/01-Charles City vs. Xavier; 02/07- Charles City at Waukon; 02/11-Charles City vs. Waverly-Shell Rock; 02/14- Charles City at Decorah