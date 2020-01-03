Area Schedules: The next five

Newman Catholic: 01/03- Newman Catholic at West Hancock; 01/07- Newman Catholic vs. Central Springs; 01/10- Newman Catholic at St. Ansgar; 01/14- Newman Catholic at Osage; 01/17- Newman Catholic vs. North Butler

Hampton-Dumont-CAL: 01/03- HDC vs. Iowa Falls-Alden; 01/10- HDC at Algona; 01/13- HDC vs. Osage; 01/17- HDC vs. Clear Lake; 01/21- HDC vs. St. Edmond

Central Springs: 01/03- Central Springs at Northwood-Kensett; 01/07- Central Springs at Newman Catholic; 01/09- Central Springs at Nashua-Plainfield; 01/13- Central Springs at Riceville; 01/14- Central Springs at St. Ansgar

Rockford: 01/03- Rockford at St. Ansgar; 01/06- Rockford at Tripoli; 01/07- Rockford vs. Osage; 01/10- Rockford at North Butler; 01/14- Rockford at Nashua-Plainfield

Northwood-Kensett: 01/03- Northwood-Kensett vs. Central Springs; 01/06- Northwood-Kensett vs. Riceville; 01/07- Northwood-Kensett vs. St. Ansgar; 01/10-Northwood-Kensett at Osage; 01/14- Northwood-Kensett at North Butler

West Fork: 01/03- West Fork at Osage; 01/07- West Fork vs. North Butler; 01/09- West Fork vs. Dike-New Hartford; 01/10- West Fork at Nashua-Plainfield; 01/14- West Fork at Iowa Falls-Alden