Area Schedules: The next five

Girls
Clear Lake: 01/03- Clear Lake vs. Algona; 01/06- Clear Lake at Waverly-Shell Rock; 01/10- Clear Lake at Humboldt; 01/11- Clear Lake at Forest City; 01/17- Clear Lake at Hampton-Dumont-CAL
Mason City: 01/03- Mason City at Waukee; 01/07- Mason City vs. Johnston; 01/10- Mason City vs. Marshalltown; 01/11- Mason City at Bishop Heelan; 01/14- Mason City vs. Valley
Newman Catholic: 01/03- Newman Catholic at West Hancock; 01/07- Newman Catholic vs. Central Springs; 01/10- Newman Catholic at St. Ansgar; 01/14- Newman Catholic at Osage; 01/17- Newman Catholic vs. North Butler
Hampton-Dumont-CAL: 01/03- HDC vs. Iowa Falls-Alden; 01/07- HDC vs. Grand View Christian; 01/10- HDC at Algona; 01/14- HDC at Nevada; 01/17- HDC vs. Clear Lake
Central Springs:01/03- Central Springs at Northwood-Kensett; 01/07- Central Springs at Newman Catholic; 01/09- Central Springs at Nashua-Plainfield; 01/13- Central Springs at Riceville; 01/14- Central Springs at St. Ansgar
Rockford: 01/03- Rockford at St. Ansgar; 01/06- Rockford vs. Tripoli; 01/07- Rockford vs. North Butler; 01/14- Rockford at Nashua-Plainfield; 01/17- Rockford vs. West Fork
Northwood-Kensett: 01/03- Northwood-Kensett vs. Central Springs; 01/06- Northwood-Kensett vs. Riceville; 01/07- Northwood-Kensett vs. St. Ansgar; 01/10- Northwood-Kensett at Osage; 01/14- Northwood-Kensett at North Butler
West Fork: 01/03- West Fork at Osage; 01/07- West Fork vs. North Butler; 01/09- West Fork vs. Dike-New Hartford; 01/10- West Fork at Nashua-Plainfield; 01/17- West Fork at Rockford
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura: 01/03-GHV at Eagle Grove; 01/04- GHV at Osage; 01/07- GHV vs. Humboldt; 01/10- GHV vs. North Union; 01/11- GHV at Algona
Charles City: 01/03- Charles City vs. Waverly-Shell Rock; 01/04- Charles City at Sumner-Fredericksburg; 01/10- Charles City at Waukon; 01/13- Charles City vs. Iowa Falls-Alden; 01/14- Charles City vs. New Hampton
Boys
Clear Lake: 01/03- Clear Lake vs. Algona; 01/07- Clear Lake vs. Charles City; 01/10- Clear Lake at Humboldt; 01/11- Clear Lake at Forest City; Clear Lake at Waverly-Shell Rock
Mason City: 01/03- Mason City at Waukee; 01/07- Mason City vs. Johnston; 01/10- Mason City vs. Marshalltown; 01/14- Mason City vs. Valley; 01/17- Mason City at Fort Dodge
Newman Catholic: 01/03- Newman Catholic at West Hancock; 01/07- Newman Catholic vs. Central Springs; 01/10- Newman Catholic at St. Ansgar; 01/14- Newman Catholic at Osage; 01/17- Newman Catholic vs. North Butler
Hampton-Dumont-CAL: 01/03- HDC vs. Iowa Falls-Alden; 01/10- HDC at Algona; 01/13- HDC vs. Osage; 01/17- HDC vs. Clear Lake; 01/21- HDC vs. St. Edmond
Central Springs: 01/03- Central Springs at Northwood-Kensett; 01/07- Central Springs at Newman Catholic; 01/09- Central Springs at Nashua-Plainfield; 01/13- Central Springs at Riceville; 01/14- Central Springs at St. Ansgar
Rockford: 01/03- Rockford at St. Ansgar; 01/06- Rockford at Tripoli; 01/07- Rockford vs. Osage; 01/10- Rockford at North Butler; 01/14- Rockford at Nashua-Plainfield
Northwood-Kensett: 01/03- Northwood-Kensett vs. Central Springs; 01/06- Northwood-Kensett vs. Riceville; 01/07- Northwood-Kensett vs. St. Ansgar; 01/10-Northwood-Kensett at Osage; 01/14- Northwood-Kensett at North Butler
West Fork: 01/03- West Fork at Osage; 01/07- West Fork vs. North Butler; 01/09- West Fork vs. Dike-New Hartford; 01/10- West Fork at Nashua-Plainfield; 01/14- West Fork at Iowa Falls-Alden
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura: 01/03- GHV at Eagle Grove; 01/07- GHV vs. Humboldt; 01/10- GHV vs. North Union; 01/11- GHV at Algona; 01/14- GHV vs. North Iowa
Charles City: 01/03- Charles City at Waverly-Shell Rock; 01/07- Charles City at Clear Lake; 01/10- Charles City vs. Waukon; 01/11- Charles City vs. Xavier; 01/14- Charles City vs. New Hampton; 01/17- Charles City vs. Decorah