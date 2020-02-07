You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Area Schedules: The final stretch
0 comments

Area Schedules: The final stretch

Girls

Clear Lake: 02/07-Clear Lake vs. Humboldt; 02/11- Clear Lake vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL; 02/15- Clear Lake vs. GHV

Mason City:  02/08- Mason City at Marshalltown; 02/11- Mason City vs. Ankeny Centennial; 02/14- Mason City vs. Fort Dodge

Newman Catholic: 02/07- Newman Catholic vs. St. Ansgar; 02/10- Newman Catholic vs. West Bend-Mallard; 02/13- Newman Catholic vs. Northwood-Kensett

Hampton-Dumont-CAL: 02/07- HDC vs. Algona; 02/11- HDC at Clear Lake; 02/15-HDC vs. Iowa Falls-Alden

Central Springs: 02/06- Central Springs vs. New Hampton; 02/10:Central Springs vs. Northwood-Kensett; 02/15- Central Springs vs. Lake Mills

Rockford: 02/07- Rockford vs. North Butler; 02/10-Rockford vs. St. Ansgar; 02/13-Rockford at Janesville

Northwood-Kensett:  02/07- Northwood-Kensett vs. Osage; 02/10-Northwood-Kensett at Central Springs; 02/13-Northwood-Kensett at Newman Catholic

West Fork: 02/07- West Fork vs. Nashua-Plainfield; 02/10- West Fork vs. Osage; 02/15- West Fork vs. Sumner-Frederiksburg

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura: 02/07- GHV at North Union; 02/11-GHV vs. Eagle Grove; 02/15- GHV vs. Clear Lake

Charles City: 02/07-Charles City at Waukon; 02/11- Charles City at Waverly-Shell Rock; 02/14- Charles City at Decorah

Boys

Clear Lake:  02/07- Clear Lake vs. Humboldt; 02/11- Clear Lake vs. HDC; 02/18- Clear Lake at Algona

Mason City: 02/07- Mason City at Marshalltown; 02/11- Mason City vs. Ankeny Centennial; 02/14- Mason City vs. Fort Dodge; 02/17-Mason City vs. Charles City; 02/18- Mason City at Des Moines North

Newman Catholic: 02/07- Newman Catholic vs. St. Ansgar; 02/14- Newman Catholic vs. Lake Mills

Hampton-Dumont-CAL: 02/07- HDC vs. Algona; 02/11- HDC at Clear Lake; 02/13- HDC at North Butler; 02/14-HDC at Bishop Garrigan; 02/20-HDC at Perry

Central Springs:  02/10- Central Springs vs. Northwood-Kensett; Central Springs vs. Northwood-Kensett

Rockford: 02/07- Rockford vs. North Butler; 02/10- Rockford vs. St. Ansgar; 

Northwood-Kensett:  02/07- Northwood-Kensett vs. Osage; 02/10- Northwood-Kensett at Central Springs; 02/14- Northwood-Kensett at North Iowa

West Fork: 02/07- West Fork at Nashua-Plainfield; 02/10- West Fork vs. Osage

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura: 02/07- GHV at North Union; 02/11- GHV vs. Eagle Grove

Charles City: 02/07- Charles City at Waukon; 02/11-Charles City vs. Waverly-Shell Rock; 02/14- Charles City at Decorah; 02/17- Charles City at Mason City; 02/20- Charles City vs. Iowa Falls-Alden                         

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News