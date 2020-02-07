Area Schedules: The final stretch

Girls
Clear Lake: 02/07-Clear Lake vs. Humboldt; 02/11- Clear Lake vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL; 02/15- Clear Lake vs. GHV
Mason City: 02/08- Mason City at Marshalltown; 02/11- Mason City vs. Ankeny Centennial; 02/14- Mason City vs. Fort Dodge
Newman Catholic: 02/07- Newman Catholic vs. St. Ansgar; 02/10- Newman Catholic vs. West Bend-Mallard; 02/13- Newman Catholic vs. Northwood-Kensett
Hampton-Dumont-CAL: 02/07- HDC vs. Algona; 02/11- HDC at Clear Lake; 02/15-HDC vs. Iowa Falls-Alden
Central Springs: 02/06- Central Springs vs. New Hampton; 02/10:Central Springs vs. Northwood-Kensett; 02/15- Central Springs vs. Lake Mills
Rockford: 02/07- Rockford vs. North Butler; 02/10-Rockford vs. St. Ansgar; 02/13-Rockford at Janesville
Northwood-Kensett: 02/07- Northwood-Kensett vs. Osage; 02/10-Northwood-Kensett at Central Springs; 02/13-Northwood-Kensett at Newman Catholic
West Fork: 02/07- West Fork vs. Nashua-Plainfield; 02/10- West Fork vs. Osage; 02/15- West Fork vs. Sumner-Frederiksburg
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura: 02/07- GHV at North Union; 02/11-GHV vs. Eagle Grove; 02/15- GHV vs. Clear Lake
Charles City: 02/07-Charles City at Waukon; 02/11- Charles City at Waverly-Shell Rock; 02/14- Charles City at Decorah
Boys
Clear Lake: 02/07- Clear Lake vs. Humboldt; 02/11- Clear Lake vs. HDC; 02/18- Clear Lake at Algona
Mason City: 02/07- Mason City at Marshalltown; 02/11- Mason City vs. Ankeny Centennial; 02/14- Mason City vs. Fort Dodge; 02/17-Mason City vs. Charles City; 02/18- Mason City at Des Moines North
Newman Catholic: 02/07- Newman Catholic vs. St. Ansgar; 02/14- Newman Catholic vs. Lake Mills
Hampton-Dumont-CAL: 02/07- HDC vs. Algona; 02/11- HDC at Clear Lake; 02/13- HDC at North Butler; 02/14-HDC at Bishop Garrigan; 02/20-HDC at Perry
Central Springs: 02/10- Central Springs vs. Northwood-Kensett; Central Springs vs. Northwood-Kensett
Rockford: 02/07- Rockford vs. North Butler; 02/10- Rockford vs. St. Ansgar;
Northwood-Kensett: 02/07- Northwood-Kensett vs. Osage; 02/10- Northwood-Kensett at Central Springs; 02/14- Northwood-Kensett at North Iowa
West Fork: 02/07- West Fork at Nashua-Plainfield; 02/10- West Fork vs. Osage
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura: 02/07- GHV at North Union; 02/11- GHV vs. Eagle Grove
Charles City: 02/07- Charles City at Waukon; 02/11-Charles City vs. Waverly-Shell Rock; 02/14- Charles City at Decorah; 02/17- Charles City at Mason City; 02/20- Charles City vs. Iowa Falls-Alden